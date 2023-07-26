Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Plantersville Town Hall scholarships
Local event venue petitions legalization of alcohol sales

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
July 26, 2023 - 18:44
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

IOLA -Francine’s Country Pavilion, Grimes Counties newest music and event venue is working to legalize alcohol sales in a dry part of the county. 

Owner Gary Spivey wants the venue to not only be a place to hear great music but also enjoy an adult beverage. Spivey said this will not only help the event center but current and future local restaurants and businesses.

Overturning the current dry state of the precinct to allow alcohol sales is a multi step process that is already in motion. Find out more in the Aug. 2, edition of The Examiner.

