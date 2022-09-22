Local Iola student dies in crash

IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital and treated for his injuries. The backseat passenger, a 13-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on-scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord. A 16-year-old female, who was a front seat passenger was uninjured.

The name of the victim has not been released, but all three persons involved in the crash are siblings and students at Iola Independent School District. Shortly after the accident, Iola ISD opened the school for anyone needing grievance counseling. Local church pastors were available for the community. Sources close to the family said the siblings were returning home from church when the accident occurred.

Iola ISD opened school Thursday morning, and has grievance counselors available for anyone who needs them.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released once they are available.