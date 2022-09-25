Victim air-lifted following fight

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event and a fight in progress. Sowell said two gunshots were reported but not confirmed.

Officers located a male victim in the parking lot who suffered severe head injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital via air-med in serious condition. Sowell said the suspects have been identified but their names have not been released.

According to Sowell there was no security at the event. Several agencies including Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department and Department of Public Safety Troopers responded.

Officers also responded to related incidents in the parking lot of Navasota Livestock Auction and Annie’s Country Store. He stated after event attendees told to leave the fairgrounds, fights continuedat those locations.

Sowell said multiple juveniles are suspected of being involved in the incidents. More information will be released as it is available.