Local program needs volunteers to serve as long-term care ombudsmen

BRYAN, TEXAS – The Brazos Valley Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties to advocate for residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Volunteer ombudsmen visit residents, identify and investigate complaints, and educate residents, families, and facility staff on protecting the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals living in long-term care settings. Ombudsman services are free and confidential.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years old and complete a free, 36-hour training course that includes classroom, self-study and in-facility training. No prior experience is required. Hours are flexible and determined by each volunteer. If you have one hour per week to make a difference in someone’s life, please contact Shazia Sultan at (979) 595-2801, extension 2025 or Shazia.Sultan@bvcog.org for more information.