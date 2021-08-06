Local coffee shop wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Navasota TX – July 30 2021 – Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen in Navasota today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice restaurant award winner. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to local diners and travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, they stood out by continuously delighting customers.

“What a great honor to be in the top ten percent! We were also honored in 2018, 2019 & 2020, and we have a great understanding of what customers like and always strive to exceed expectations.” said Bert Miller, owner.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has im pressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

To see reviews, popular drinks & dishes and what you can experience, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g56341-d11802016-Reviews-C... en_Navasota-Navasota_Texas.html