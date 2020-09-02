Marjorie Prime pens Virtually at NTA Sept. 11

Navasota Theatre Alliance (NTA) presents its first ever Blackbox and Virtual show, Marjorie Prime, by Jordan Harrison and directed by Evleen Nasir. This show was recorded at the Navasota Theatre Alliance Sunny Furman Theatre in Navasota and will stream online beginning Friday, Sept. 11, and will be available for one weekend only.

In Marjorie Prime, it’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given a chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.

NTA’s recording of Marjorie Prime will be viewable anytime from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. The Blackbox series donates all proceeds to a local charity/nonprofit. For Marjorie Prime, proceeds will go towards Grimes County Animal Rescue. NTA is asking for a $10 minimum donation in order to receive the video link and to help out the local animal shelter during this unprecedented time.

The Navasota Theatre Alliance is a non-profit 501(c)3 and is located at 104 W. Washington Ave., Navasota. Tickets are available online at www.navasotatheatre.org. If you have questions or need assistance ordering tickets or have a large group, please call 936-825-3195. To reach NTA via Facebook Messenger find their page at www.facebook.com/navasotatheatre.