Martinez, a legend on and off the field

Most people knew Hayden Martinez for his athletic highlights, especially in football where there were many. Hayden’s highlights off the field are the reason Iola Bulldog Stadium was packed Saturday, Dec. 12, for his memorial service. The 2015 Iola High School graduate lost his life in a tragic automobile accident Sunday, Dec. 6.

Sports were Hayden’s passion and he poured his heart and soul into being the best. The threetime all-state award winner has his name etched in the Texas High School Football record books. He is second on the list of all-time leading scorers scoring 924 points and second all-time in career touchdowns crossing the goal line 154 times.

Hayden was called to run his final play at age 25, when God called the play his dad and longtime coach Pete Martinez called many times when it was time to cross the goal line. “13R quarterback sweep right on go! 13R quarterback sweep right on go!” Hayden did as he did many times before – he crossed the goal line.

Dustin Timm played center for Iola and he and Hayden shared many snaps together. “Hayden was an amazing athlete and it was an honor to be his center for so long,” said Timm. “But besides that, I want Hayden to be remembered for the kind of person he was. He never failed to send a birthday or congratulatory message or to share a memory with his friends. Hayden was a great person and never let you forget how much he cared about you.”

Hayden didn’t grow up in Iola, but he considered Iola his home. “I have never seen someone come into high school and blend in with a group of friends like he did,” explained teammate and longtime friend Reed Fairbanks. “It felt like he grew up with us since elementary.”

Fairbanks said when he was asked to speak at Hayden’s funeral, he was speechless. “But the more I thought about it and looked back on our life together, I can’t keep from smiling - the crazy, the bad and the good times we have been through. As life went on after high school I am glad our Heavenly Father kept us, and others, in each other’s lives because honestly I wouldn’t know what to do without my brothers.”

Not everyone greeted Hayden with open arms when he first came to Iola. “When we first met it was pretty standoffish,” stated Court Creamer. “With him coming from Somerville, he was a competitor that we didn’t like too much. When I got word that he was coming I thought – there goes my chance of being the best all-around athlete in high school. I got over that and realized it was for the best.”

Creamer said Hayden was one of those you wanted in your corner at all times because he had your back no matter what. “He was fun to be around, and he was one you always wanted around for sure because he was going to make the best of it no matter what the situation was,” said Creamer.

Hayden was part of an elite group “The Boys of Fall.” As the popular Kenny Chesney song “The Boys of Fall” blared through the speakers of Bulldog Stadium, the words seemed to describe Hayden’s life as though the song was written for him.

“They didn’t let just anybody in that club, took every ounce of heart and sweat and blood, to get to wear those game day jerseys down the hall, kings of the school man, we’re the boys of fall.” The song continues, “It’s I got your number, I got your back when your backs against the wall, you mess with one man you got us all, the boys of fall.”

Hayden was described as having a big heart, being very respectful and having an infectious attitude of joy. He had the time of his life and lived his life to the fullest.

Although it seems only the good die young and the sorrow is overwhelming, there is a lesson Timm hopes everyone remembers. “Don’t take a single moment for granted. Never miss a chance to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you and how much you love them. Always keep in touch with old friends and finally, be kind to everyone you see every time you see them because you don’t know when it is going to be your last.”