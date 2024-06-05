Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Suspected intruder identified
Next article
Vehicle pursuit ends in Brazos County

May speeds from officers

June 05, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

BEDIAS — A man with outstanding felony warrants led Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high–speed pursuit May 28. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received information that John Victor May, 54 of Iola, was believed to be driving a grey Kia Sorrento. May was wanted on two felony warrants for Manufacture and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024