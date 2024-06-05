May speeds from officers

BEDIAS — A man with outstanding felony warrants led Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high–speed pursuit May 28. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received information that John Victor May, 54 of Iola, was believed to be driving a grey Kia Sorrento. May was wanted on two felony warrants for Manufacture and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!