MBC to design multi-tenant office

ANDERSON – Grimes County Commissioners are moving forward with additional offices at the Grimes County Business and Justice Center.

During the April 19 meeting, commissioners approved a contract with MBC Management in Navasota for the design and build of a multitenant office building. Funding for the project comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Grimes County Attorney Jon C. Fultz said the design/build contract is new to him.

“This is a document I don’t know if I have seen before and I suspect the court hasn’t seen this kind of document before,” stated Fultz. “It is two phases – it is the design and the build.” Fultz said the form that shows what the construction phase is supposed to look like is blank because it must be designed first.” Fultz stated the cap on the payment for the design phase is $53,750.

Once the design is complete it will be presented to commissioners for approval. If approved, plans will be submitted for the build phase. Fultz said any concerns he had with the contract were addressed by Jacob Malek.

The new facility will house Road and Bridge, 911 Addressing/ Environmental and Adult Probation. Originally those departments were going to move into the courthouse annex on Buffington in Anderson. It was determined the annex limits potential growth and expansion so a multitenant office building behind the Grimes County Business and Justice Center is the best option.

Texas Department of Public Safety may also be housed in the facility with potential of a driver’s license facility.

Historical Marker

Grimes County Historical Commission (GCHC) representative Vanessa Burzynski requested to apply for a Texas Historical Commission marker for the former County Clerk building on Main Street in Anderson.

Burzynski said the building, constructed in the early 1900’s, has historical significance and was once First National Bank of Anderson. She explained the court must approve the request to apply for the marker since the facility is owned by the county. Burzynski explained the marker would have no attachment to the building but would be placed on the property. She explained the county still has the authority to sell, lease, demolish or anything else they choose to do with the building.

The marker application fee is $100 and will be paid for by GCHC. If the marker is approved, the marker will cost $1,500 which will also be covered by GCHC. Commissioners approved the request to allow GCHC to apply for the marker with the stipulation if it is approved, GCHC bring it before the court to approve placement of the marker.

Other Action

• Discuss and take action to approve IT Director’s outof- state conference and travel expenses to attend a training conference in Chicago. Total cost is $1,500 and is in the IT budget. Policy states the court has to approve all out of state travel.

• Approved a proposed replat West Magnolia Forest Subdivision Section 22, Block 1, Lot 5 & 6 located in Precinct 4.

• Adopted documents related to the GLO MIT MOD grant application, including Financial Payment Procedures and Citizen Participation Plan. Plans for grant money if approved is replacing the culvert structure on CR 409 and Spring Creek.

• Proclaimed April 30, 2023 to May 7, 2023 as Soil & Water Stewardship Week.

• Approved IT surplus items for auction with proceeds returned to the IT budget.

Commissioners also discussed proposed Municipal Utility Districts and how they could potentially impact Grimes County. Discussions included possibly hiring a consultant. The recommendation of a consultant will be placed on a future agenda.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx. granicus.com.