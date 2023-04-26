Navasota resolution opposes MUD, special districts

Growth was the driver behind the Wednesday, April 19, Special Meeting and Workshop of the Navasota City Council. Voting 3-0, council approved Resolution 734-23 opposing special districts, including Municipal Utility Districts, in the City of Navasota and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). Councilman Grant Holt was absent and council member Pattie Pederson was not present for this vote.

According to City Manager Jason Weeks, City staff have been working with Chandler Arden and Grimes Altamira, LLC, since March 2022 on the development of single-family housing on 96.618 acres on Highway 90 across from Cow Talk Restaurant.

Weeks said “The City needs a location for a water tower, water well and some storage tanks. We’re working close with that developer to find a location on his property that best fits elevation and the east side of Highway 6 water needs. Based on that, the developer is allowing us to utilize some property on the back of the development near the cemetery. In order for that development to occur, he has asked to be annexed in.” Weeks continued, “The City can provide some economic tools, such as our TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) …and there is a Public Improvement District (PID) he can create; thereby, the City has control over how assessments are done on the properties and help fund some of the infrastructure as well.”

The City is close to finalizing arrangements with two landowners to bring their properties into the city limits which would add the connection to Arden’s development. He would then request annexation, extending Navasota’s ETJ a mile.

Weeks said the reason for opposing special districts, specifically Municipal Utility Districts (MUD), is that staff became aware of a developer who owns 1,100-plus acres south ofArden. The developer wishes to create a MUD with a potential minimum 4,400 single family homes. MUDs are created either by the legislature or TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality).

Weeks said, “Because it is a legislative year, they are going to take that avenue to create the district. This Resolution is signifying to the state Legislature, to developers and anybody that might be interested that the City is not interested in a MUD within the city limits or within our ETJ.”

Currently, there are two in Grimes County and a third was being addressed at the April 19 commissioners court.

Addressing the pros and cons, Weeks said, “MUDs are good for those who have no ability to receive utilities. This 1,200 acres would have access to tapping in to our utilities. We are projecting to be able to provide utilities to them. We have the capacity to provide utilities for them. If all that is the case, there is no need for a MUD.”

On the down side, Weeks said, “You create multiple taxing jurisdictions within that location. Because it would not be in the city limits, they would have a MUD tax. MUD tax is generally about the same or higher as your school tax.”

Weeks suggested an Emergency Services District (ESD) would have to be created to handle fire and police services.

It was noted that the developer did not post the required Notice of Intent locally but in the Houston Chronicle February 2023. Talks with Arden were well underway and the developer was aware of those talks.

Mayor Bert Miller said, “It just doesn’t look to me like it’s looking out for the best interests of the residents of that area.”

Land pursuit gets nod Reconvening from Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 551.072, Deliberation Regarding Real Property, council approved authorizing City Manager Jason Weeks to negotiate, approve and execute all documents necessary for the City of Navasota’s acquisition of real property interests from Union Pacific Railroad, the Kettler family and the Navasota Theatre Alliance.

Council hears planning feedback

In a three-hour workshop, Alysia Cook with Opportunity Strategies, LLC, reviewed feedback from the citizen Town Hall and stakeholder interviews held earlyApril and theApril 18 management team meeting.

Navasota’s “small town charm” was an oft repeated strength along with its geographic location, housing, schools, city staff and leadership. Crime topped the list of weaknesses along with aging infrastructure, technology issues, lack of housing, the railroad’s impediment to emergency services, lack of a juvenile detention facility, flow of communication to the public and a public uneducated about how government works.

Feedback from the stakeholder groups on challenges and the City’s role varied. Those groups included realtors and developers, educators, industry and business, boards and commission, health and public safety, downtown merchants and nonprofit and governmental agencies. It was noted there seems to be a disconnect between Navasota High School, employers and Blinn’s workforce programs related to internships, apprenticeships, training and recruitment.

The concerns of City staff included burnout from lack of adequate staff, the challenges of repairing aging infrastructure and communication with both city council and the public.

Council discussed the problem of how to best communicate city news and events with residents in this era of social media. Related to communication, some of residents’ perceived problems have already been addressed through projects approved by city council.

One suggestion that got off the ground immediately was reaching out to the Texas Historical Commission about Navasota’s participation in The Texas Heritage Trail.