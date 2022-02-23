McDuffie dies in train crash

IOLA – An Iola man, Charles McDuffie, 77, died in a crash involving a train Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at approximately 4:05 p.m., McDuffie was driving a tractor over a train crossing on Farm-to-Market Road 39 and County Road 169 in Iola. According to Ruiz McDuffie failed to yield the right-of-way to a BNSF Train.

McDuffie was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord. Ruiz said the accident is still being investigated.

An avid supporter of Iola athletics, McDuffie especially loved Iola volleyball. Each year he was pleased to present the Cattleman’s Memorial Scholarship to students at Iola High School during the commencement ceremony.

McDuffie’s obituary is published on page 5.