Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Panthers miss basketball playoffs
Next article
Couple injured in house fire
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

McDuffie dies in train crash

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner archive photo by Matthew Ybarra: Each year Charles McDuffie enjoyed presenting the Cattleman’s Memorial Scholarship to students at the Iola High School commencement ceremonies. McDuffie died Tuesday, Feb. 15 when he was hit by a train.

IOLA – An Iola man, Charles McDuffie, 77, died in a crash involving a train Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at approximately 4:05 p.m., McDuffie was driving a tractor over a train crossing on Farm-to-Market Road 39 and County Road 169 in Iola. According to Ruiz McDuffie failed to yield the right-of-way to a BNSF Train.

McDuffie was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord. Ruiz said the accident is still being investigated.

An avid supporter of Iola athletics, McDuffie especially loved Iola volleyball. Each year he was pleased to present the Cattleman’s Memorial Scholarship to students at Iola High School during the commencement ceremony.

McDuffie’s obituary is published on page 5.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022