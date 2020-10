A barbecue lunch was held for Navasota Police Department Thursday, Oct. 15, courtesy of Bobby McNew who passed away Oct. 4. McNew, a former Pct. 3-4 Justice of the Peace, purchased a large supply of meat at an auction and planned on feeding the department that he loved dearly. His sons Thomas and Michael carried out their father’s wish providing the department with a full barbecue meal. Examiner photos by Mathew Ybarra