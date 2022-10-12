Model vs Food tackles War Pig

Classic Rock Coffee Co. and Kitchen serves more than just great coffee and great food, they are also serving up a new challenge to customers – the Ultimate War Pig Challenge! Joel Hansen, a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures with a popular You-Tube show “Model vs Food” was the first to attempt the challenge. The normal challenge is eating the popular breakfast sandwich which consists of seven slices of wheatberry bread, 12 fried eggs, 12 breakfast sausages, 12 slices of bacon, 12 slices of provolone cheese and 18 slices of smoked ham within 15 minutes. The Ultimate War Pig is 3.5 pounds of breakfast! On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hansen ate two Ultimate War Pigs.

“The sandwich was delicious,” said Hansen. Each sandwich is made fresh to order, and throughout the challenge, Hansen continually complimented the runny yolk made perfectly per his request. Hansen is completing a two-week tour through Texas but plans to return soon. “I get to come to great places like Texas, which is my favorite state of all time. There are great people and great food down here, so I am always happy to be here.”

Hansen, a native of Toronto, Canada has a huge following, and having a chance to see the eating sensation in-person attracted multiple visitors to Classic Rock in Navasota. Aaron Gross, from Fayette County said he has driven past the restaurant and popular tourist attraction multiple times, but never stopped. Gross follows Hansen on social media, and knew he had to witness the challenge.

“I’ve been watching Joel for probably about a year now. It showed up on my Instagram feed and I started watching some of his feats. I had to see it in-person,” explained Gross. Gross said he’s watched videos of Hansen eating an entire prime rib at Billy Bob’s Texas, a five-pound Tolberone and more “crazy things.” I wanted to make sure it was real, so, when I saw he was near an area I was working at today, I wanted to pop in and check it out.

Witnessing the food challenge drew Gross to Classic Rock, but the experience will make sure he returns. “I love coffee and when you come into a place and see all the façade with the music and everything, you think – man they might be hiding something. But they are definitely not. The coffee was by far the best I’ve had at any restaurant or any coffee chain or restaurant. It is a cool spot.”

Find out more about Classic Rock Coffee Co. and Kitchen and the Ultimate War Pig Challenge at www. clasicrocknavasota.com. The Joel Hanson – Model vs Food episode featuring Classic Rock will air in 8-12 weeks on YouTube, https:// youtube.com/c/JoelHansen.