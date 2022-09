Navasota Examiner received reports of a case of Monkey Pox in Navasota.

Examiner staff reached out to Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III, Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly and Navasota Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Katkoski, who all confirmed the reports are FALSE. Katkoski and Lilly reached out to medical authorities who said they have no record of any reported cases in Navasota or Grimes County.