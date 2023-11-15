Moon promoted to Sergeant

Navasota Police Officer, Todd Moon, was promoted to Patrol Sergeant Nov. 7, during an official pinning ceremony. Moon began his career as a jailer with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. He attended TEEX Police Academy in 2015 and was sworn in as a deputy. Moon was later promoted to patrol sergeant and then to investigator in the GCSO Criminal Investigations Division. Moon worked with GCSO until June 2022 when he left law enforcement and began working as a civilian. In November 2022 he returned to law enforcement with Navasota Police Department. He applied for the sergeant position using prior supervisor experience and 1,800 hours of TCOLE training on his application. Moon and Sgt. Green will each supervise a group of officers.