Pink out for a cure

The Anderson-Shiro High School Student Council and Fighting Owl Football Team presented Doris Light, President of Pink Alliance, with their fourth annual donation check in the amount of $1,250.00 for a collective donation amount of $4,750.00. Pink Alliance serves women locally to promote breast cancer awareness, provide mammograms, and offer support care and financial aid to those affected by breast cancer. The Owls continue to raise awareness through annual Pink Out events and extend financial help to women through Pink Alliance. Money is raised through shirt sales, donation jars at the concession stands or other donations.