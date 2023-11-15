Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Moon promoted to Sergeant
Next article
NPD continues Operation Blue Santa
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 4 days ago
Read so far

Pink out for a cure

November 15, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Courtesy photo

The Anderson-Shiro High School Student Council and Fighting Owl Football Team presented Doris Light, President of Pink Alliance, with their fourth annual donation check in the amount of $1,250.00 for a collective donation amount of $4,750.00. Pink Alliance serves women locally to promote breast cancer awareness, provide mammograms, and offer support care and financial aid to those affected by breast cancer. The Owls continue to raise awareness through annual Pink Out events and extend financial help to women through Pink Alliance. Money is raised through shirt sales, donation jars at the concession stands or other donations. 

 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023