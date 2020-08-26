Music Study Club provides gift baskets

Courtesy photo

The Music Study Club of Navasota met in the NHS Library Monday, Aug. 17, with Music Teachers from Navasota High School and Junior High schools. Traditionally each teacher was presented a gift basket with useful school supplies. Pictured standing L-R: members of MSCN: Carol Jean Gessner, Co-President; Carolee Botkin, Historian; Cynthia Todd, Secretary; and Marilyn Bettes, Co-President. Seated: Dr. Stu Musick, NISD Superintendent; Ron DonLevy, NJHS Choir; Elmer Jackson, NHS Choir; Martin England, Fine Arts Department Chair and NHS Band; Dylan Williams, NJHS Band; Stephanie Fitzsimon, NHS Theater. Not Pictured: Taryn Bowers, NJHS Theater; Nichole Phillips, NHS Dance; Sydnie Sewell, NJHS Dance. Elementary School Music Teachers will be visited at their respective campuses. MSCN is a member of both the Texas and National Federation of Music Clubs.