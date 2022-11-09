Navasota businesses earn prestigious awards

SAN MARCOS - Two local business in historic downtown Navasota received prestigious awards from the Texas Downtown Association at the annual Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos.

PA Smith Hotel won the 2022 President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award for the Best Commercial Interior Category with population under 50,000 in the Design Category. Both businesses were nominated by the City of Navasota.

“We didn’t even know we had been nominated, which was a nice surprise,” explained Janice Scheve. Her and her husband Steve own P.A Smith Hotel. “And to be nominated along with Rail & Rye and us both making it to the finals made it even better, because we are both businesses in Navasota and we are good friends of theirs.”

“We’re grateful to the city for nominating us and P.A. Smith Hotel,” explained Rail & Rye owner Chris Tucker. “Both of us have put a lot of work into the buildings and we are grateful to be recognized and chosen for the award.” His wife Jessica also expressed gratitude, “We’re thankful that they recognize that we have just poured our heart and soul into this to help revitalize downtown. It is my hometown, so it is super special for me.”

For over 35 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown (TXDT), has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.

P.A. Smith Hotel

The P.A. Smith hotel contributes to the revitalization efforts of Downtown Navasota by providing a historically renovated, luxury destination for tourists and visitors where guests have the opportunity to host their next corporate event, wedding, or family gathering, or just stay for a night to explore the beauty of historic Downtown Navasota.

Rail & Rye

Rail & Rye, a three-story historic downtown building located in the heart of Navasota offers a warm atmosphere for customers to comfortably enjoy a meal or drink on the ground floor restaurant, utilize the second story space for a conference, retreat or event or finish out the day with a cocktail on the rooftop bar.

“Rail & Rye and the PA Smith have invested millions of dollars into Downtown Navasota and provided our community with jobs and amazing amenities, stated Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks. “The City of Navasota is proud to nominate these two businesses and help spotlight their outstanding work and renovations in the State of Texas.”

Both sets of business owners thanked the City of Navasota for their ongoing support throughout the renovation of the downtown buildings. “We wouldn’t have been able to do anything without The City coming in and redoing the streets and replacing the drainage,” explained Scheve. “More than anything, I appreciate The City’s work in redoing the streetscapes, sidewalks and drainage,” said Chris Tucker. “They put a lot of effort and dollars into that as well.’’

As with most renovations, both businesses overcame many challenges to bring their dreams to fruition. P.A. Smith faced plumbing and electrical issues, rare termites, flooding and more. Scheve said there were plenty of naysayers including good friends and family members. They questioned what we were thinking building a business in a little town.

Scheve, a retired realtor who has flipped many homes in the past always had a fondness for the building, and when it was on the market again she couldn’t pass it up. After debating what to do with the building, she said the answer was staring her and her husband in the face. Navasota needed a hotel, so they decided to restore the building to be a hotel again. “Now that we are open people are starting to see what we saw, and we have had a lot of great feedback,” explained Scheve.

The Tucker’s were tasked with unmasking a hardware store and uncovering the beauty underneath. “When we first looked at the building, there was a door on the second floor that went out onto what was then just a tar and gravel roof,” explained Chris Tucker. The walk through that door sold the couple on the project. “We could really see that being a rooftop bar and we knew there was a need for some more restaurants with a different dining style in town with a craft/cocktail bar and elevated food options and live music.”

“I think the renovation itself has exceeded my expectations,” said Jessica Tucker. “You can see when people walk in they don’t know where to focus their eyes. The building features huge display and arched windows, lighting, original stone and brickwork. “I always say it was pretty easy to visualize because it is mostly original. During the era of Noto’s, the hardware store that previously occupied the build, Jessica said to modernize things it was standard to cover everything up with white plaster and make it like a storefront. “We were able to bring it back to its original charm with the brick, shiplap and original flooring.”

Scheve said she’d be remised not to mention the great interior decorating and design work from Tim Smith who helped bring the Scheve’s vision to life.

There were 129 entries submitted in 12 different categories from communities across the state. Texas Downtown was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The mission of the organization is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections. Texas Downtown represents cities of all sizes, economic development organizations, nonprofits including chambers of commerce and merchant groups, and small business owners.

For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other programs of Texas Downtown, visit www.texasdowntown.org .