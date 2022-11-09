NPD investigates East Washington shooting

Navasota Police are seeking information in a Friday night shooting that left one injured.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, officers responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were informed that several vehicles fled the scene and a male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim and other witnesses stated they were at the residence when unknown persons shot several shots into the residence. It was determined the victim sustained a minor graze from the bullet.

At this time no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information related to the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.