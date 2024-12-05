Navasota city manager resigns

Navasota will begin the search for a new city manager after Jason Weeks submitted his resignation Thursday, Dec. 5.

Weeks accepted a position as city manager in Mineral Wells. Weeks was also a finalist for the city manager position in Paris, but the city chose a different candidate. Weeks’ final day with Navasota is Jan. 24.

Navasota hired Weeks Jan. 3, 2022. “These past three years have been amazing, and we’ve accomplished so much,” Weeks said. “Navasota has taken steps forward to becoming more proactive and planning for the impending growth that is at our doorsteps. Our staff continues to do an incredible job for Navasota. We are lucky to have such an amazing, hard–working, and talented public servant team that provides public safety, essential services, quality of life amenities, and internal services for our community.”

Navasota will discuss plans moving forward during executive session at the Dec. 9, city council meeting.

