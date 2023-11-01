Navasota Class of 1973 celebrates 50 years

The Navasota High School Class of 1973 gathered Oct. 21, for their 50th reunion at the home of Don and Gail Sowell in Anderson. Twenty-four classmates and 12 other guests enjoyed a barbecue dinner catered by Wayne Fread, lots of reminiscing and good conversation. Some classmates hadn't seen each other since graduation. Pictured left to right: Edward Flores, Craig Klump, Eddie Sullivan, Dee Pool Goodman, Gay McDougald Perry, Mary Minor, Beatrice Baldobino, Carol White Hines, Bonnie Shive Lokey, Catherine Price, Michael Uilkie, Judy Winn Conner, Sharon Langford Simmons, Jan Moore Murphy, Baker Goodwin, Denise Sowell Shead, Lupe Ybarra, Marian White Walters, Linda McGinty, Sam Winn, Gerald Sechelski, Bobby Trant, Archie Wetuski and Gary Fuqua.