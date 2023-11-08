Phone tip leads to inmate capture

ANDERSON — Grimes County Sheriff’s Office recognized several individuals who assisted in the capture of escaped inmate Albino Guerrero, who escaped from the Grimes County Jail Sept. 13.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said he appreciates the assistance of all agencies and individuals that assisted with the capture of the escaped inmate.

Marshall and Angie Calhoun were recognized for calling 9-1-1 when the inmate was seen running through their property. Sowell said their vigilant attention to detail was crucial in the capture.

Because of them reporting the escaped inmate, O.L. Luther Unit Kennelmen and their dogs were able to follow the escaped inmate’s tracks, which led to his capture. “Their assistance and expertise were vital and successful,” said Sowell.

District Attorney Investigator Blake Baldobino was recognized for assisting Lt. James Racus by coordinating response units in the field and communicating movements to the Sheriff’s Office Command Post which Sowell said helped establish an effective perimeter to capture the escapee.

Guerrero reportedly walked away from the jail while unloading a food truck at the jail around 1:17 p.m. He wasn’t discovered missing until later that afternoon. He was reported missing around 3:47 p.m. Following an extensive search with the help from multiple agencies and with the phone tip, Guerrero was captured around 7:55 p.m. approximately 5 miles from the jail.