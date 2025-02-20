Navasota enters negotiations with city manager

Navasota City Council voted to enter contract negotiations with Theo Melancon as the next city manager during a special meeting, Feb. 19.

Melancon is expected to replace Jason Weeks who resigned from Navasota Dec. 5, 2024, and is now working for the city of Mineral Wells.

Executive search firm, Clear Career Professionals, conducted the search for a new city manager. “Several qualified and very capable candidates were sent to the Navasota City Council for consideration and this Council unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Theo Melancon of Dickinson, Texas,” CCP lead recruiter and vice president, Kelly Kuentsler said.

According to an article written by B. Scott McLendon of the Galveston County Daily News, the city of Dickinson and Melancon mutually parted ways Thursday, Nov. 13. Melancon was hired as Dickinson’s first city manager in June 2021. Prior to that he served in the same role for the city of Dayton.

Once contract negotiations are finalized, the official hire will be made during a public city council meeting.