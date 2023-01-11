Navasota internet options increase

Navasota City Council started 2023 on high note approving licensing agreements with local Wi-Fi carriers as well as a Resolution supporting the rehabilitation of Buckingham Gardens. Council member Pattie Pederson was absent.

At the Jan. 9 Regular Meeting, city council members approved the agreement with GrimesCounty.net for use of the Oakwood/Miller Street tower followed by approval of the agreement with Navasota Wi-Fi’s for use of the Allen Street tower.

Both agreements include a $5.00 per subscriber fee for each wireless customer being served by the licensed water tower space. The licensing agreement with GrimesCounty.net includes Weather Watch and Fire Watch cameras for city usage and additional IP Network Connectivity for the City’s SCADA system.

Buckingham to get facelift

Council approved Resolution No. 726-23 in support of an application to the Texas Department of Community Affairs by Volunteers of America (VOA) for the 2022 Competitive Nine-Percent Housing Tax Credits to rehabilitate Buckingham Gardens. By approving the Resolution and the waiving permit fee, VOA’s application may qualify for additional points.

According to Deborah Welchel, representative for VOA which owns Buckingham Gardens, the 49 units were built in 1992. She projected the overall renovation cost-per-unit to be $76,000.

Proposed improvements include new appliances, cabinets, flooring, countertops, fencing, landscaping and repair of concrete pathways. Five percent of the units will be reconfigured to be ADA compliant.

Buckingham Gardens at 209 Buckingham Lane provides affordable housing for those 62 years of age and older with a housing assistance contract based on 30% of their income.

Other council action:

•Approved Resolution No. 723-23, No. 724-24, No. 725-23 designating persons as authorized signers on the Citizen State Bank accounts, as representatives for the City of Navasota accounts with the TexPool and TexSTAR public funds investment pools, respectively.

•Approved the designation of authorized representatives for the City of Navasota accounts with TexasCLASS, a public funds investment pool.

•Approved consent agenda which included the December 2022 minutes and Municipal Court Report.

•Reconvening after meeting in Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code 551.074, city council approved amending the base salary of City Manager Jason Weeks from $135,000 to $145,000 with no change to car or cellphone allowance.

• Reconvening after meeting in Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code 551.074, city council approved accepting the updated letter of engagement with Bovey and Cochran, LLC as legal counsel for the City of Navasota.

Staff reports:

•Received an introduction to the new City of Navasota Chief Financial Officer, Maribel Frank.

•City Manager Jason Weeks announced the promotion of Jennifer Reyna to Public Works Director and Jose Coronilla to Assistant Public Works Director.

•Reyna gave an update on on-going city projects which include the CIP, airport AWOS, fire hydrant replacement, downtown sidewalk project and the new public works warehouse.