Navasota man’s body recovered

SURFSIDE – The body of 19-year-old D’Angelo Phillip Jackson of Navasota was recovered by Surfside Beach Police at approximately 1:20 p.m. May 8.

Jackson, a 2022 graduate of Navasota High School, went missing Friday evening, May 5, around 6:39 p.m. as he and his friends were swimming together approximately 25-yards off shore at Surfside Beach, 700 block of Bluewater Highway. Two people told officers as they were swimming they noticed Jackson was missing.

“We don’t know exactly what it is that happened,” said Surfside Police Chief William Moncier. “We just know he went under and when they looked back, he wasn’t there. And they started swimming back to shore because they couldn’t find him. The waves were strong is exactly what they said.”

Moncier said the U.S. Coast Guard was immediately notified and arrived at the scene. Multiple agencies assisted Surfside PD and the U.S. Coast Guard in an exhaustive search including Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Equusearch, Texas Department of Public Safety, Brazoria County Sheriff Dispatch, Brazoria County Constable Precinct 1, Surfside Beach EMS and countless volunteers.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday after searching around 305 square miles in 25 hours. Chief Moncier’s department continued the search until Jackson’s body was recovered. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Jackson was a multisport athlete at Navasota High School excelling in football, basketball and track and field. Grievance counselors were available for students at the high school Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9.

Funeral arrangements are pending autopsy results.