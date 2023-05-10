Voters reject ASCISD bond

ANDERSON – Voters in Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District rejected Proposition A, a $44.5 million bond, by 222 votes.

The proposed bond would have allowed the district to accommodate current needs and plan for projected growth. A facility review committee evaluated current facilities within the district highlighting imminent needs. They presented their findings to the Board of Trustees who elected to place Proposition A on the ballot for voters to decide.

Voters rejected the bond by an unofficial 64.9% of the votes, 482-260. Proposition A would have allowed the district to construct a new elementary campus, renovate the existing elementary school to be used as a junior high and make the secondary campus a high school only campus.

Carter Benton, a member of the facility review committee, said he is disappointed voters didn’t pass Proposition A. “I feel for the students and teachers who are having to deal with inadequate classroom space,” explained Benton. “The district is already utilizing space to the max to the point they are using closets and other areas for overflow that are not designed for instruction for that purpose. Our district is constantly growing, and more growth is on the horizon.” Benton encourages those who voted against Proposition A to do one thing, “Call the superintendent or principal and tour the school and the facilities so you can see first-hand the need in the district.” Benton said he and his wife are both avid supporters of public education and he wants an already “great district” to be able to have the resources to accommodate and educate students.

Town of Anderson

Town of Anderson will have a new Mayor. Mayor Karen McDuffie decided not to run for another term. Marc Benton ran unopposed in the May 6 election and is appointed as mayor.

Voters passed Proposition A, the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Anderson at the rate of 1/4 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized. There were 41 votes in favor and six votes against.

*All election results are unofficial until they are canvassed.