Navasota man drowns at Lake Bryan

The body of a Navasota man that drowned in Lake Bryan was discovered the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to Bryan Police, officers responded to reports of a possible missing person at Lake Bryan, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan Saturday, Aug. 22, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officers said the missing person, Celvin Martinez-Ramos, 19, from Navasota, was last seen by friends swimming in the lake at approximately 4 p.m.

The body of Martinez-Ramos was recovered from the lake the next morning. According to Bryan Police, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Bryan Police Department, 979-209-5300, or call Crime Stoppers, 979-361-3888.