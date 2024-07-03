Navasota man killed in rollover

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 17 hours ago
Last updated 17 hours ago
Special to The Examiner
July 03, 2024 - 15:02
A 61–year–old Navasota man was killed in a single–vehicle collision on FM 2562 Tuesday afternoon. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicates around 4:08 p.m. July 2, a Ford F–350 was traveling southbound, failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the grassy shoulder. He overcorrected causing the truck to roll over. 

Rogelio Morales, 61 of Navasota, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.  

Ruiz said the accident remains under investigation.  

