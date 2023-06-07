Navasota man struck by train

A 60-year-old Navasota man, Lee Johnson, was struck by a train and killed late Tuesday night.

Around 11:47 p.m. May 30, Navasota Police responded to reports of a possible pedestrian struck by a train near the Union Pacific railroad crossing between Washington Avenue and Blackshear Street.

Navasota Police and Navasota Fire searched the area and found the deceased body along the tracks near the intersection of Railroad and Stoneham Street.

According to reports the train was traveling southbound then stopped shortly after impact with the pedestrian.

The Railroad Street train crossing was closed for several hours during the investigation. Around 3 a.m. the train was moved from the scene and the crossing reopened.