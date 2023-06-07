Traffic violation uncovers drug operation

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies uncovered a drug operation during a traffic stop in Roans Prairie June 3.

Around 2:30 a.m. Deputy Copeland observed a silver Dodge Ram run a stop sign at the intersection of Texas 30 and Texas 90. When Copeland approached the vehicle a strong odor of marijuana was detected so a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

A firearm was found on the driver. Deputies also found narcotics, multiple cellphones and a digital scale. Sgt. Santana discovered a hidden compartment inside the vehicle that had additional narcotics and a substantial amount of cash.

Both occupants were charged with Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substances, PG 1 4g-200g, Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.