Published 3 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Navasota PD serves up ‘Miracle Treat’

August 02, 2023 - 00:00
Navasota Police Department assisted Dairy Queen staff at the annual Miracle Treat Day July 27. Dairy Queen donated $1 from each Blizzard sold to a local hospital through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Officers even tried their hand at creating the sweet treat. DQ employees pictured front row left to right: Kadence Cruz, General Manager Vanessa Childs and Nalayna Limones. NPD Officers left to right: Ethan Tyler, Chief Mike Mize, Corporal James Byrd and Jacob Hutto.

