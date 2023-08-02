Navasota PD serves up ‘Miracle Treat’

Navasota Police Department assisted Dairy Queen staff at the annual Miracle Treat Day July 27. Dairy Queen donated $1 from each Blizzard sold to a local hospital through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Officers even tried their hand at creating the sweet treat. DQ employees pictured front row left to right: Kadence Cruz, General Manager Vanessa Childs and Nalayna Limones. NPD Officers left to right: Ethan Tyler, Chief Mike Mize, Corporal James Byrd and Jacob Hutto.