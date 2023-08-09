Suspect runs but can’t hide

A fleeing suspect led law enforcement on a half mile foot chase in Navasota Aug. 2.

Around 10:13 a.m. a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper stopped a 2014 Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver, Cedrick Bass, 50 of Porter, pulled into the Shell gas station near the intersection of Texas 90 and the Texas 6 northbound feeder.

Bass exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Navasota Police Department was dispatched to assist. Officers set up a perimeter southeast of the store where the suspect was seen fleeing. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize stated the suspect was seen carrying a bag and reaching for an unknown item.

Officers stationed themselves between the suspect and the Shell station. Navasota ISD School Resource Officers were also contacted as a precaution because students were practicing in the parking lot.

A Navasota officer pursued the suspect on foot jumping over several barbed wire fences as the suspect continued toward the east side of the Lonesome Dove subdivision then back toward Texas 90.

As the suspect ran through a pasture on Thane Road, a citizen assisted the pursuing officer. The officer spotted the suspect near a residence and took him into custody.

Officers searched for evidence several hours after the pursuit ended. Items thrown by the suspect during the pursuit were located.

Bass was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Evading on Foot, Delivery/ Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (greater than 400 grams) and Tampering with Evidence.