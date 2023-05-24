Navasota seeks grants, bringing tax dollars home

At the Monday, May 22, Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council, council approved five Resolutions aimed at improving residents’ quality of life and bringing Navasota tax dollars back home. Grant Coordinator Evette Fannin presented two Resolutions related to natural gas regulators and three related to new sidewalks.

Resolution No. 740-23 authorizes the hiring of GrantWorks for administrative services to apply to the Natural Gas Distribution and Safety and Modernization Grant Program. According to Fannin, the City has 12 natural gas regulator stations. Replacement of the Hollister Regulator Station is being funded by a recently awarded $200,000 grant. This grant application is to secure funding to replace some or all of the remaining 11 regulator stations.

Council then approved Resolution No. 741-23 which authorizes hiring Strand & Associates for the engineering, architectural and surveying services related to the regulator stations.

Resolution No. 742-23 supports the City’s application to the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program to fund 6-foot wide sidewalks along both sides of Blackshear/Piedmont/ FM 3090 from SH 6 to the Union Pacific railroad track at N. Railroad Street.

Resolution No. 743-23 supports an application to TxDOT’s TA program to fund 6-foot wide sidewalks along both sides of FM 379 beginning at Fifth Street and the BNSF railroad track and ending before FM 379 turns east in front of the Industrial Park.

Resolution No. 744-23 supports the TxDOT TA grant application for 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of LaSalle Street from Spur 515 to Boulder Drive.

Council member Pattie Pederson was absent from the Monday meeting.

Eastside annexation sails through Following three public hearings with no comments against, council approved the first readings of three separate ordinances related to voluntary annexation petitions on the city’s east side.

Council member Bernie Gessner prefaced voting by explaining the sequence of annexation.

He said, “Our ultimate goal is to annex the larger piece of property that Mr. Chandler Arden owns. In order to annex this property, it has to be contiguous with the City of Navasota’s present boundaries.”

Gessner said the two smaller properties serve two purposes - connections between the city limits and Arden’s property and as a utility corridor.

Ordinance No. 1023-23 brings a 1.909-acre tract owned by Stanley Kettler and Jeanette Welch into the city limits. Ordinance No. 1024-23 brings Jinx M. Lee’s 0.336-acre tract into the city limits.

Ordinance No. 1025-23 brings 96.618-acres owned by Alta Mira (Chandler Arden) into the Navasota city limits for a proposed 400-lot single family development.

At press time, second readings were scheduled for a 6 p.m. Special Meeting, Tuesday, May 23.

New faces serving Navasota

Council members reelected Bert Miller as Mayor and selected Bernie Gessner as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Former Planning & Zoning board member James Harris participated in his first city council meeting since being elected May 6. His seat on P&Z was filled by the appointment of Ethan Barcak and Robert Goldstein was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Navasota Housing Authority following the passing of Richard Grimes.

Staff report:

•HR Director Peggy Johnson announced quarterly employee award winners: “Above and Beyond Award” to Head Librarian Tiffany Byers, “Customer Hero Award” to Rodrigo Hernandez, and she introduced new NPD patrol officer, Hector Olguin, Jr.

•Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna gave an update of the following projects: fire hydrant and gas regulator replacement, gas loop from Industrial Park to Pecan Lakes Estates, CIP streets, annual street maintenance, water wells nos. 4 & 7, AWOS and airport utilities.

•Police Chief Mike Mize announced NPD received a National Rifle Association Grant in the amount of $3,279.60.

•Josh Fultz reported on the May 11 P&Z meeting.

Other council action: •Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed May 27 as VFW “Buddy” Poppy Day and presented Certificates of Completion to the 2023 Navasota Citizens University graduates.

•Approved Consent Agenda Items which included (1) second reading of Ordinance No. 1020-23 to abandon a public alleyway; (2) second reading of Ordinance NO. 1021-23, amending the fee schedule for municipal swimming pool and credit card processing fees; (3) second reading of Ordinance No. 1022-23 authorizing the settlement of the proposed rate increase by Entergy Texas, Inc.

Public comments:

• Resident Roosevelt Ellis expressed dissatisfaction with the code enforcement notification process.