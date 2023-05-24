Road ‘cosmetics’ not indicator of safety

In a Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court Wednesday, May 17, commissioners approved accepting the roads in the Anderson Ridge Subdivision Phase 2 into the county maintenance system and releasing the road maintenance bond.

The motion to approve hit a snag when Commissioner David Tullos expressed his concern about accepting new roads into the County maintenance program when they’ll require maintenance “almost immediately.” Tullos provided photos of the road in question with large patches and said he found additional fissures starting to appear in areas not patched.

Tullos said, “In my opinion, if we accept a road into our system, it should be a good road and relatively maintenance free, pending exigent circumstances, for a few years at least.”

He then inquired about extending the maintenance period.

Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker said the developer had met the policy and “built the road according to our specifications.”

Walker continued, “This is not chip seal. It’s a hot mix asphalt road. It’s been through multiple inspections and corrected deficiencies. This is not an issue of cosmetics.”

Walker described the inherent problems with soil in the Anderson area which were exacerbated by last year’s drought. Referring to multiple inspections, soil testing and the existing policy, Walker called the road “solid.” Regarding extending the bond, County Attorney Jon C. Fultz cited equal protection and said that a developer not having been notified of the possibility of an extension could subject the County to litigation.

Following approval of the motion, County Judge Joe Fauth asked the Road & Bridge Department to review the current road construction and maintenance bond policies.

County property for sale Reconvening after meeting in Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code 551.072, commissioners authorized County Attorney Jon C. Fultz to pursue the sale of 7-8 acres behind the Pct. 3 annex on Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota and the courthouse annex at 114 E. Buffington Avenue in Anderson.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https:// grimescountytx.granicus. com.

Other court action:

*Approved Consent Agenda Items which included a communications permit for Entergy on CR 203 and CR 351 located in Pct 1, Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line item transfers.

*Received an update on projects and repairs from Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd.

*Approved 911 Addressing/ Environmental Coordinator Kat Lee requests to: (1) contract for Reverse 911 services with new vendor, Genasys at $5,481/year and authorize the county judge as signatory and (2) renew the Emergency Notification System Interlocal Agreement with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and authorized the county judge as signatory.

*Took no action related to separate requests from Human Resources Director Talitta Coleman on behalf of the Tax Assessor and the District Clerk to restructure office personnel and adjust employee salaries pending results of HRCC salary study.

*Approved Subdivision Coordinator Todd Greene’s requests to accept (1) the Big Pines Subdivision plat of lots 1-4 on CR 207 in Pct. 2 and (2) the Gibbon’s Grove Subdivision plat of section 2, lots 1-5 in Pct. 1.

*Approved authorizing Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker to solicit Qualifications for Engineering Services for the General Land Office Hurricane Harvey Reallocation Grant and appointed Walker and Commissioners Chad Mallett and David Tullos to the selection committee to review the submittals.

*Approved County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski’s requests to (1) renew the contract with Permitium LLC for vital records online applications and (2) the Interlocal Agreement with the Texas Department of State Health Services for Remote Birth Access.

*Approved authorizing Human Resources to post notices seeking applications for a Road & Bridge Engineer. During the 2022-2023 budget process, Engineer Harry Walker announced he would retire the end of 2023.

Public comments: Shadow Woods Subdivision resident Candy Marshall spoke about road conditions and issues with foliage.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.