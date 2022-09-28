Navasota selects new chief of police

Special to The Examiner

After a nationwide recruitment search conducted by the City of Navasota, City Manager Jason Weeks, has appointed Interim Police Chief Michael Mize as Chief of Police for the City of Navasota.

Mize was one of three finalists from the more than 11 applicants who applied for the position from across the country.

The City of Navasota started the selection process in May by working with a search committee comprised of members from The City’s Executive staff and Navasota Police Department to perform a nationwide search for the candidate. After an initial round of application screening, the search committee selected their top-five candidates. These five applicants were assigned a series of written and video response questions for review by the Search Committee.

After review, The Committee then selected four of the five applicants for an in-person interview. However, one of the four finalists withdrew their application before the in-person panel interviews were conducted Tuesday, Sept. 20. The in-person interview consisted of a three-panel committee comprising of law enforcement, department heads, community leaders and residents. After a full day of interviews with the three finalists, the panels met to discuss the applicants and provide their feedback.

The City of Navasota is pleased to welcome Mike Mize as the new Chief of Police. “We entrust him with these higher responsibilities based on his effectiveness and leadership over the past five months to stabilize the Navasota Police Department and continued dedication and loyalty to making Navasota a better place to live, work, play and visit,” Weeks said. “He is passionate about our community and deeply values relationships. I’m excited about his service in this new role.”

Mize has served as Interim Chief of Police since April 11. He has been with Navasota Police Department for over 16 years and has experience serving in various positions of law enforcement, including patrol officer, Investigator, Narcotics Investigator, Lieutenant and Task Force Officer with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He also holds a Master Peace Officer License. Most recently, Mize was awarded and recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the 2022 First Responder of the Year. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and is a 2006 graduate from the TEEX Texas Central Police Academy.

“It has been an honor to serve the Navasota community for over 16 years in various roles including most-recently, as interim police chief,” said Mize. “I thank the City of Navasota for instilling the trust in me to continue to lead such a great community. The effort of the officers and staff is relentless and together I know we can continue to make Navasota a great place to call home.” He added, “I have learned from a lot of great leaders and will strive to be a great leader in my new role.”

Mize will begin his new role Thursday, Sept, 29, with an official swearing-in ceremony at Navasota City Hall at 9 a.m.