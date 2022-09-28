Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested

COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.

Claytarrius Collins, 25 of Navasota, was arrested for theft of property; possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $278,000 bond.

Lance Calhoun, 26 of Navasota, was arrested for theft of property and also has a warrant from another county. He remains in Brazos County Jail on a $350,000 bond.