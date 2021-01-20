Navasota State of the City

In his Jan. 14 State of the County Address, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth provided a pictorial presentation of the County’s efforts to preserve its past while planning for the future, beginning with the restoration of the historic 126-yearold courthouse.

Fauth said, “This has been an ongoing project. One of the issues that has taken us so long... is that we had an insurance claim with Hurricane Harvey. If you don’t remember that was 2017.”

With characteristic humor, Fauth likened working in the scaffolding encased building to having “squirrels running across your roof all the time.”

Among the many improvements are new exterior doors.

Fauth said that before the renovation, the doors were solid and opened outward because of an ADA requirement when it was brought into compliance in 2007. The short stoop and inability to see who was outside was a safety issue.

The new window-pane doors on the front, back and second floor “adds to the beauty and adds to the safety?

Fauth also shared historical trivia about the courthouse’s unmatched handmade bricks from the 1800s and the infamous five bullet holes which were not covered up during the renovation.

Justice Center

Referring to the many businesses and people moving here, Fauth said, “This county is still a great place, but it’s not the well-kept secret it once was. It’s not a sleepy community and county anymore so we’re trying to get ready for the folks as they move in.”

The idea for a new Grimes County Justice and Business Center began in 2007, its groundbreaking finally taking place Dec. 31, 2019.

Most citizen business in the 32,000 square foot facility will be conducted on the right, or administrative side, while the left side will house the justice center with its secure entry.

With parking being a current issue at the Annex, Fauth said, “We hope and believe we’ll have ample parking for you at this facility when you come to do your business.”

The Justice Center will contain a dedicated commissioners court, a county court at law, and a district court which will be shared by the judges of the 12th District Court and the 506th District Court.

Addressing court backlogs exacerbated by Covid-19 and the absence of jury trials, Fauth explained preparations are being made to seat a grand jury in the Expo to allow for social distancing.

Another time and money saving, safety feature of the Justice Center is the security walkway between the jail and the courthouse. It will eliminate the need for transport of inmates to trial.

Fauth advised that in addition to building access from the Sheriff’s Office entrance, there will be a driveway off FM 149. Thanks to a land swap between the County and a landowner, there will be an additional entrance off SH 90.

Fauth described the justice center project as a cash deal, “your cash.” He emphasized there were no bonds, no financing, and no tax increases. While the project price tag is $10.4 million, the budget is $12 million and provides for gutting and remodeling the Annex to house Road & Bridge, Environmental Services and relocating Adult Probation from Navasota. Fauth said the Adult Probation move will save $30,000 annually on rental costs and opens the door for a sale that could put the property back on the tax roll.

Included in the $12 million construction budget is a climate-controlled storage and records maintenance facility. The county clerk has more than 218,000 records that date back to 1848. Both the county and district clerks have taken steps to preserve their old records in new bound books.

There will also be communication upgrades and the County will hook into the fiber ring.

Other county improvements

The Grimes County Expo has a new hard surface parking lot, a cedar wrapped interior, new flooring and enhanced lighting.

Fauth said, “It’s a good looking, useful building for many, many services.”

In 2020, Historic Anderson willed its assets to the Grimes County Historical Commission (GCHC). The GCHC hopes to create a family-friendly gathering area at the park and use the soon-to-be vacated county clerk’s office as a genealogy center for citizen use.

Road & Bridge

Always a big topic, Fauth said the Road & Bridge (R&B) budget is just over $8 million. R&B recently relocated their south barn to FM 2445 to be able to house more equipment

R&B paved almost 12 miles of road in 2020, rehabbed 2-plus miles, and will continue to run two ditching crews.

Fauth also discussed TxDOT safety improvements on SH 249. Crossings initially at grade level with stop signs and traffic lights were replaced with elevated crossovers at FM 1774, CR 304, CR 306, and CR 307.

Fauth said, “This is a significant expenditure of tax dollars. Whether you like the project or not, this makes it a much safer project for us and those that travel through our county.”

Tax rate and more

The Grimes County jail passed its 22nd inspection, and Fauth said of upgrades to 911, “Ifyou call 911, your response has been reduced.”

According to Fauth, while the county tax rate was reduced, valuations rose, resulting in higher payments.

He said, “We reduced your tax 0.530261 to 0.526933. It’s the first time in 10 years that your tax rate has gone down.”

Grimes County received a $1.2 million grant under the CARES Act, ofwhich $33,000 went to the County’s four school districts for COVID related expenditures.

Fauth closed by saying, “Our goal is to provide the citizens of Grimes County, Texas, with the services you expect, for the taxes you pay. We want to add value to that in the form of presenting to you a county that is a safe place to work, a secure place to work, a place that you have fun...and a quality of place.”