Navasota students earn academic honors

Navasota High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

The four Navasota students receiving academic honors include Ann Haug, Laila Hernandez, Matthew Sosa and Meghan Poindexter.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing,” said Navasota High School Principal Kristi Ramsey. “We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT™ 10, and AP exams. There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

Eligibility criteria includes having GPA of 3.5 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams in ninth and tenth grade.

Students must also attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/ Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service ™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities. This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”