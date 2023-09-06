Navasota Police Department promotes new investigators

Navasota Police Chief Michael Mize promoted two officers, Swank Backhus, and Xavier Adamsto investigator during a pinning ceremony Aug. 29. Both have served in law enforcement for multiple years in various capacities. Backhus has served Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and most recently as deputy for the Grimes County Pct. 3-4 Constable’s Office. Adams began his career with Navasota Police Department then went to work for Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He recently returned to Navasota PD.