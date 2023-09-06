Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Navasota Police Department promotes new investigators

September 06, 2023 - 00:00
News
    Examiner photos by Ana Cosino
    Examiner photos by Ana Cosino
    Examiner photos by Ana Cosino

Navasota Police Chief Michael Mize promoted two officers, Swank Backhus, and Xavier Adamsto investigator during a pinning ceremony Aug. 29. Both have served in law enforcement for multiple years in various capacities. Backhus has served Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and most recently as deputy for the Grimes County Pct. 3-4 Constable’s Office. Adams began his career with Navasota Police Department then went to work for Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He recently returned to Navasota PD.

