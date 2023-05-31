Navasota students injured in crash

Several Navasota High School students were injured in a single-vehicle accident May 24 in Navasota.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 12:30 p.m. a Ford SUV was traveling southwest on CR 420. When they approached the railroad tracks the vehicle went airborne and struck a pipe fence.

The driver Jacob Perry, 18, and a 15-year-old passenger were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan and treated for their injuries. A 16-year-old passenger was flown to St. Joseph in Bryan with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition. An additional 15-year-old passenger was not injured.

Identities of the juvenile passengers were not released.