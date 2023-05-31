Navasota grad sets eyes on mission field

Navasota High School class of 2023 graduate, Giovani Jennings, wants to return to the mission field where he spent a large portion of his life growing up.

Jennings plans to spend his summer with Youth with a Mission (YWAM) attending the Discipleship Training School in Kansas City. He will train with Team Xtreme, an elite group of athletes that devote their time to spiritual and physical health while promoting the gospel through extreme physical demonstrations and feats of strength. Throughout high school Jennings was a multisport athlete and avid weightlifter, so this opportunity is fruition of his passion.

From July to October Jennings will be immersed in bible study, in-depth evangelical training and have a rigorous training schedule learning the Team Xtreme performance routine. The team will travel to Columbia, Amsterdam, Canada and Israel to spread the love of Christ through their performances.

“First and foremost, I’d like to grow stronger in my faith, and grow closer to God,” said Jennings of his reason to attend the mission trip. “Most of all I just want to be able grow experiences not only for me but for kids I’m going to be helping out. Growing up it was such a big part of me that I got to see these guys [Team Xtreme] and witness what they did. I was amazed at what they did and look forward to reaching out to kids around the world and doing the same thing.”

Jennings spent most of his childhood living in the Philippines as a missionary kid. He served alongside his parents and four siblings, sharing the love of God and serving the people. “I loved every minute of that adventure,” he explained. “I also participated in mission trips to Honduras, Washington State and Louisiana.” In 2017 he and his family moved to Texas so he and his siblings could complete their education.

Before Jennings can embark on his adventure, he needs to raise $10,000 to pay for the internship opportunity which will include program costs and living expenses. Jennings must raise $3,500 before July 9, and have the full $8,000 by late September.

For more information visit www.ywam.org. Donate to help send Jennings on a life-changing experience online, www. givesendgo.com/YWAMGio or email him, YWAMGiovaniJ@ gmail.com. “Any financial donation is appreciated and I would also love all of your devoted prayers for myself and the team while we serve the Lord and others through this outreach,” said Jennings.