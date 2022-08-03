Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan

BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department.

Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.

During the original incident, Williams was charged with Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana 5lbs-200lbs, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Evading, and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

At the time, Navasota Police were investigating a home at the 200 block of Fanthorp Street after receiving tips about narcotics activity and a recent shooting.

Williams was leaving the residence in a vehicle and was later located on the 400 block of Bell Street. He exited the vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Williams was in possession of a stolen pistol from Houston, marijuana and cash money.

With the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents, Navasota Police executed a search warrant at the residence in the 200 block of Fanthorp Street. Officers seized over five pounds of marijuana and other items related to narcotics trafficking.

The Grimes County warrants total $46,500. Additional charges accrued during the July 27 arrest include: Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2, Unlawful Posession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Marijuana (4 oz. – 5 lbs). His total bond from Bryan PD is $112,000.

Once he is done with his cases in Brazos County, Williams will be transferred to Grimes County to face his outstanding warrants.