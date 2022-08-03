72-year-old charged in shooting

PLANTERSVILLE – A 72-year-old man remains in the Grimes County Jail after shooting a woman in the face.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., Saturday, July 30, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 12000 block of West Hollyhill Drive for a report of shots fired. The person making the call identified the subject as Roger and stated he shot the female victim in her face.

The female victim initially refused treatment but was later air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in stable condition.

Grimes County Investigator, John Jones, was summoned to the scene to conduct follow-up interviews. The suspect, Roger Leon Payour stated he was attempting to intervene in an argument between the female victim and a male subject. He allegedly told the male to leave the property, but he refused.

Payour admitted to retrieving a .25 caliber pistol from his residence. The female and male were inside an RV. Payour shot into the residence striking the female victim in the face.

The shooter, Payour, was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. He remains in the Grimes County Jail on a $250,000 bond.