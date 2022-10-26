Navasota woman dies in crash

A Navasota woman died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane near Stoneham. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated the driver, Valorie Hinojosa, 37, was unable to navigate a curve, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hinojosa was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

The accident is still under investigation.