SH 249 Section 2 opens

An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the opening of Texas State Highway 249 Section 2 in Grimes County. The roadway officially opened Oct. 27.

The stretch of SH 249 in Grimes County spans 10 miles from Farm-to-Market Road 1774 in Plantersville near Todd Mission to Texas State Highway 105 East. It is a two-lane, non-tolled rural highway.

This portion of roadway was contracted to Williams Brothers Construction, and cost $280.1 million to complete. Construction began in November 2019.

The latest opening of Segment 2 connects to Segments 1A and 1B. The first segment of the expansion project, 1A opened Aug. 8, 2020. It is a controlled-access tollway with intermittent frontage roads that stretch from FM 1774 in Pinehurst to FM 1488 in Magnolia. Section 1B, an 8.4-mile section opened March 26, 2021. It stretches from FM 1488 in Magnolia to FM 1774 in Plantersville.

According to TxDOT, the SH 249 Extension Project is being built to provide a safer and more reliable corridor for the public by linking suburban communities with major roadways. The project is expected to have a lasting impact and enhance the community’s ability to access regional destinations.

Find out more about the SH 249 expansion project at www.txsh249.com.