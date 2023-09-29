Navasota woman killed on 249

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle accident on Texas 249 that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Navasota woman.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, a 2001 International 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Texas 249. A 2021 Ford F-250 was reportedly driving northbound, drove on the wrong side of the road, and hadn’t returned to the proper lane when it struck the International. The International veered into the northbound lanes and struck a 2020 BMW XS head on.

The driver of the BMW, 22-year-old Sydney Arthur, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

Ruiz said the driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to Tomball Regional by “personal conveyance.” The driver of the International was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.