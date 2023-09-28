Navasota Police investigate restaurant burglaries

Navasota Police are investigating early morning burglaries at three local restaurants.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said the burglaries occurred overnight between 1-4 a.m. The burglaries were reported to police when employees arrived to prepare the restaurants for opening.

Restaurants burglarized were at the 100 block of North LaSalle Street, at the 9400 block of Texas 6 and the 8700 block of Texas 6.

Mize said officers observed damage to the exterior and interior of the businesses. It was later determined the suspect(s) stole cash and other items.

Suspects have not been identified. Anyone with information related to the investigation are urged to call Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.