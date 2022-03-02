New developments in Bedias homicide

BEDIAS – The Examiner learned of two arrests made in connection with the Oct. 14, 2021 shooting in Bedias that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Demilo Williams.

Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender stated Alfredo Garza and Eric Segovia were both arrested four-days after the shooting, on Oct. 18, 2021. Both individuals were charged with Deadly Conduct and Criminal Mischief. Garza was also charged with Harboring a Runaway.

Bender said Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) submitted their investigation of the homicide to her office, but following a review of the investigation, she requested a follow-up investigation be completed by GCSO. She stated some firearms testing was completed but her office is still awaiting on other lab results.

While the investigation is ongoing, Bender said she and Grimes County Crime

Victims Coordinator Brenda Williams have met with the family of Anthony Williams on several occasions. She stated his family is being apprised of every step in this investigation by the DA’s office. “Our Crime Victims staff is doing everything they can to assist the family in going through this difficult process,” explained Bender.

According to Bender the Grand Jury has begun review of the case but all proceedings are secret and by law details are unable to be released until the Grand Jury finishes the review of the case and an indictment will not be sought until there is sufficient evidence to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bender stated both Garza and Segovia are currently out on bond.