NISD board approves ‘life changing’ raises

In an emotional, heartfelt, special meeting, Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new salary scale that will be a “life changer” for NISD teachers.

Navasota ISD has historically lost teachers to larger districts who are able to pay higher salaries, with approximately half of them going to neighboring districts to the north – Bryan and College Station ISD’s. The board approved the proposed pay scale which gives teachers across the board at least a 10% salary increase.

Starting salaries for firstyear teachers is raised from $44,504.64 to $50,000, an increase of $5,495.36 (12.35%) annually.

Public Comments

Several board members, and Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick, were in tears as NISD teachers and faculty approached the podium one at a time during open comments.

“I am one of those teachers that this wouldbe life-changing for,” said one teacher who has been with the district for 7 years. “I live in Montgomery and my kids could have stayed in Montgomery, but they wanted to come to Navasota. When my first came and was so comfortable, they all came.” She said her youngest will graduate from Navasota High School next year, and her oldest is graduating from Sam Houston State University with honors later in May which she credits to NISD being a “great district.”

She said, “this district has a heart that cares that others don’t, and I don’t want to leave because of money. So, I know you will take this in consideration because without the raises I have a deficit in my bank account every single month.”

A Navasota Junior High Science teacher, who is in her eighth year of education, said she has worked in Sacramento, Bangkok Thailand, Temple, Killeen and Copperas Cove whether substituting, student teaching or as a fulltime teacher. “I have stayed here for 4 years and next year I sign my contract for 5 years because of the people here.”

“This would-be life changing.” She said she and her husband are very blessed, “but I know some of my coworkers are not as blessed. I would appreciate it and I know my coworkers would also appreciate it if this was passed.”

A special education teacher from High Point Elementary School described how NISD changed her life. “I believe in this district, I’m a product of this district, this district changed the course of my life when I moved here in the sixth grade. The people that taught me in sixth grade changed my life. I was an average student in College Station ISD. I was forgotten about and put on the back row because I could not keep up with the rest of the class.”

She said she didn’t graduate with honors, but I graduated then went to college to become a teacher in this district because it made a difference. My kids go to school here and I don’t want them to go anywhere else – I don’t want to go anywhere else. This is home.”

She too reiterated the proposed pay scale would-be a life changer, but she also urged the board to consider raises for the paraprofessionals. “I teach special ed and I can’t do my job without my para’s. My para’s work hard day in and day out and they are dedicated to working with these kids. They get kicked, and bit, and you name it, but in the end when we see our kids grow it makes it worth it. I am also on aide number five and now seven, in two years because the pay is terrible.”

An elementary teacher at John C. Webb said the pay raise will help balance her budget. “Because of this, I’m sorry Mrs. Nichols [she turned to address the JCW Principal], I am going home and withdrawing applications to College Station and Bryan, because I love Navasota with all of my heart and soul. I love these students and I want to stay here.”

She also asked that special education be considered a high needs area and considered for stipends like other districts provide.

Many other teachers also spoke about their love of the district and how impactful raises are. Parents also spoke and thanked teachers for being there for the students when they are unable to. They said NISD teachers and staff go above and beyond normal job duties because they truly care for the students and deserve a raise.

Navasota Board of Trustees will hear proposals for stipend pay for athletics, fine arts and education at the May 15 board meeting, and will also consider a potential 5% pay raise for at-will employees which include aides, secretaries, front desk clerks etc.

“Our teachers and staff are the backbone of our district and we are thrilled to announce these important changes to our teacher salary schedule,” said Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick. “We believe that by increasing our starting teacher salaries, we will be better positioned to recruit and keep the most talented teachers, ultimately benefitting our students and the entire Navasota community.”

A complete photo breakdown of the approved teacher pay scale will be shared on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer. com.

Board members approving the raises included President Greg Mock, Secretary Amy Jarvis, Trisha Harris, Jennifer Ramirez, Valerie Jefferson and Paul Malek. Board member Tim Harris was unable to attend the meeting but sent words of support for teachers to Dr. Musick.