Chief Mize selects Assistant Chief of Police

Navasota Police Department promoted Investigator John Shoemaker to Assistant Police Chief.

Shoemaker, most recently serving as a NPD Investigator, will be sworn-in Monday, May 8, in the Navasota City Hall Chambers at 3 p.m.

During his 8-year tenure with Navasota Police Department, Shoemaker has served as a patrol officer, in command leadership, as part of a Special Response Team and worked in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). “I am pleased to welcome Assistant Chief Shoemaker in his new role at the Navasota Police Department,” said Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize. “His leadership and willingness to serve will allow our department to continue to provide the best services to our community.” The Assistant Chief reports to the chief of police and is slated to serve as the operational manager for the department and assist in its direction and leadership. Shoemaker will oversee daily operations such as emergency management plans, records management, and operational/legal compliance with federal, state and local law.

“Over the years, Shoemaker has demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond his assigned police duties by helping on community projects, events, and other leadership projects that better our community,” stated Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks.